Turkish football club Besiktas have sacked their coach Abdullah Avci, after less than one year in charge.

“Our executive board decided to part ways with Besiktas coach Abdullah Avci. We thank him and wish him success in the future,” the club said in their official website on Friday.

Avci’s Besiktas career ended just in 239 days, Anadolu News Agency reported.

During these 239 days, Besiktas played 28 games, losing 14, winning only 11 games.

The Turkish club won just one game in six matches in the UEFA Europa League this season and was eliminated from the tournament in the group stage.

Besiktas is currently in seventh place with 30 points in Turkish Super Lig.

They were eliminated in the Turkish Cup after losing against Erzurumspor 3-2 on Wednesday.