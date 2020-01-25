EX BBNaija housemate, Lolu Shomuyiwa has finally flaunted his girlfriend as he wished her a happy birthday on Instagram.

Lolu who was formerly linked to his co-reality show star Anto, penned down a romantic birthday post to his girlfriend who he addressed as “Sweetpea” on the social media platform.

The reality show star wrote; “Even when I lose, I’m winning.. Only because of You. Happy Birthday Sweetpea.”

Last year, Lolu shared a loved up photo with his girl hiding her face, announcing that they are engaged and the engagement date will soon be released.

Lolu, had recently said in an interview that he decided to participate in the third season of Big Brother Naija reality show in search of a platform to project himself as a brand to reckon with.