The Ansaru-ud-deen Youth Association of Nigeria (ADYAN), a youth wing of the Ansaru-ud-deen Society of Nigeria, founded in 1923, has held a one-day leadership retreat for its members to encourage peace and discourage terrorism against humanity.

The retreat will feature training and teachings of Islam and how the world to correct pre-existing leadership according to Islam, in line with the association’s core aim, the propagation, and dissemination of the messages, teachings, and lessons of Islam.

Tagged “HOW TO BE AN INSPIRING LEADER,” the Muslim Youth retreat held at Ansaru-ud-deen Society of Nigeria, Isolo Branch.

The youths will further be trained on the ways in which Islam encourages what you do not have, you cannot give amongst humanity.