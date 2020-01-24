A Dutse Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja on Friday sentenced a 20-year-old man, Aliyu Musa, to six months imprisonment for stealing yams valued at N100,000.

The Judge, Mr Suleiman Mohammed, jailed Musa of no fixed address after he pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of theft.

He, however, gave him an option of N25,000 fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Tunde Arowolo, had told the court that the matter was reported at the Bwari Police Station by one Auta Musa of Kuchiko village in Niger, on Dec. 17, 2019.

According to Arowolo, Musa, on the said date, stole the complainant’s yams valued at N100,000.

The prosecutor said that during the police investigation, 10 tubers of the yams were recovered from the defendant.

He said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.