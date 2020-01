Effyzzie Music Group presents the official music video for “REMIND YOU” by Yemi Alade starring Beninese-American actor and model Djimon Gaston Hounsou known as Djimon Hounsou. The track is off the “Woman Of Steel” Album.

Directed by Ovie Etseyatse, “REMIND YOU” was produced for the culture, and Mama Africa as Yemi is most times called, owned it.

The song is already number 44 on YouTube trending.