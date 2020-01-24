The deadly coronavirus has afflicted another person in the United States, the second case to be reported by health officials.

According to reports, the afflicted person is a Chicago woman who returned Jan. 13 from Wuhan, the Chinese city, which is the epicenter of the outbreak.

She began experiencing symptoms a few days after arriving home, said the city’s health officials.

The 60-year-old woman called her doctor after symptoms arose and she was admitted to a hospital and placed in isolation, health officials said. Further testing confirmed the virus.

Nancy Messonnier, the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the risk to the U.S. public remains low but that more cases will likely be confirmed in the coming days.

In China, at least 26 people have died, hundreds have been sickened and tens of millions are under lockdown as the virus sweeps across the country