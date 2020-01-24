Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen is bound for Italy, multiple reports said.

The reports indicate the midfielder’s move to Inter is all but complete and a medical has been scheduled.

Eriksen’s uncertain future has troubled Tottenham since well before Mauricio Pochettino’s departure, with the Denmark international due to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Eriksen, 27, will undergo a medical in Milan at the beginning of next week, according to various reports in Italy.

CalcioMercato claims Tottenham owner Daniel Levy has accepted an offer from Inter worth €15million (£12.6m), plus €5m (£4.2m) in add-ons.

Eriksen’s new contract will reportedly run through to 2024 as the playmaker looks for a fresh start after growing stale in the Premier League.

If the move goes ahead, he will become Antonio Conte’s third signing of the January transfer window after wing-backs Ashley Young and Victor Moses.

Source: Livescore.com