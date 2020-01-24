The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, has called for more reforms in the electoral system of the nation with a view to “returning power to the people”.

According to him, the 9th Assembly under his leadership has continued to harness the views of relevant stakeholders in the enactment of people-oriented bills which cut across all human endeavours including economy,

security, education and sports amongst others.

He also said the mutual interdependence between the legislature and other arms of government can only be achieved through strict adherence to constitutional provisions towards promoting healthy democratic ideals for the betterment of the society.

Oluomo stated this while fielding questions from journalists in Abeokuta, positing that the legislative arm saddled with the responsibility of lawmaking and quality representation would continue to project the yearning of the masses who are critical components in any democracy.

He assured that the Assembly was always committed to the sustenance of good working relationships with all stakeholders including the academic community and the society at large to put in place more laws that would improve the economic and the living standard of the people.

Oluomo also canvassed for a part time legislature in the democratic process, saying such step would allow professionals from diverse background to populate the legislative arm without sacrificing their professional calling, thereby reducing costs of governance in the nation.