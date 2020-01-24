Towards improving the transportation sector in Ogun, the state government has commenced arrangements to resuscitate the abandoned Olokola Sea Port project in the East Senatorial District of the state.

The State’s Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele made this known while playing host to the Acting Chief Executive Officer of Fujairah Terminals, UAE, Engr. Abdulaziz Al Balooshi in Abeokuta.

Engr. Salako-Oyedele revealed that she had earlier led government delegation on an official visit to the Managing Director of Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala Usman, at the Port’s Headquarters, Marina, Lagos, to seek expert advice and ensure synergy between Ogun State government and NPA before taking further steps.

She added that a meeting was also held with the officials of the Consulate General, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Affairs in Lagos, on how to invest in Ogun State.

This, she said, informed the visit of Fujairah Chief Executive Officer (CEO); the Head of Strategy; and others from the UAE to the state.

Responding, Ms Bala Usman commended the state government for the move, intimating that Ondo State Government had brought similar proposal and encouraged collaboration between the two states to achieve overall success of the venture.

Earlier in his remark, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, said a project of such nature might be localised but the impact is national, hence the need to let intending investors know the dimensions of the project, noting that a local economy would facilitate national development.

Engr. Abdulaziz Al Balooshi, in his remark said, the visit to Ogun State was to assess the condition of the project, as well as, identify where to come in and partner with the state government.