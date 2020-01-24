Chief Chris Isiguzo, the National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has called for support of the proposed journalism enhancement bill, which he said, would soon be presented to the National Assembly.

Isiguzo made this call when he paid a courtesy call on Haruna Manu, the deputy governor of Taraba on Friday in Jalingo.

According to him, the journalism enhancement bill is designed to improve the working conditions and welfare of journalists in both private and public media organisation to enable them to contribute more to nation-building.

“The proposed journalism enhancement bill is designed to improve the working conditions and welfare of journalists to enable them perform maximally for a better country.

“To achieve this, we have involved the owners of media outfits both in the private and public sectors to come with a better way of making the working conditions better for our members.

“The bill will soon be presented to the National Assembly and when passed into law, it will need to be domesticated in all the states of the federation,” he said.

Isiguzo, who complained about the dilapidated condition of the Taraba NUJ press centre, urged the state government to assist the council in renovating the centre.

Responding, Manu said he would brief Gov. Darius Ishaku, as soon as the governor returned to the state.

Isiguzo had earlier sought for similar support from the Speaker of the Taraba House of Assembly, Dr Joseph Kunini when he visited him in his office.

The Isiguzo team was in the state in continuation of the nationwide’s tour of the NUJ state councils.