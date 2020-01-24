P.M.News can confirm that several Facebook accounts of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra were running Friday, contrary to the narrative of the spokesman of the group.

In a statement, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, condemned Facebook for allegedly shutting down the page of its leader, claiming the action was taken by Facebook Nigeria to diminish the growing popularity of Kanu in his cause.

P.M.News however found that the accounts were running. The one opened in his name, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was running as at 10.48 a.m and has not been shut down. Other popular accounts in the name of Biafra or Radio Biafra were also running.

But IPOB publicity secretary Powerful claimed Facebook had sshut Kanu’s page, without providing a link to the page.

He said the yanked page had endeared Kanu to most people as it was used to expose the atrocities of government.

Powerful said, “We can confirm that Facebook Nigeria has shut down the page of our leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

“This is not unconnected with the fact that our leader’s page has become a rich resource for those determined to expose the evil regime in Nigeria and enthrone a better life for the masses.

“We mince no words when we say that Facebook Nigeria is more corrupt than the corrupt government they are seeking to protect.

“Biafra suffered immeasurably as a result of denial of media space in the late 60s, a situation we are not prepared to allow in this 21st century.”