Nigerians have taken to social media to mourn the gruesome killing of popular Lagos-based trado-medical expert, Mr Fatai Yusuf, otherwise known as Oko Oloyun, who was on Thursday shot dead by unidentified gunmen on the Eruwa-Igboora Road in the Ibarapa Central area of Oyo State.

In his reaction, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa, Oyo state, Shina Peller said Oko Oloyun will forever be remembered for his good deeds and immense love for humanity.

He wrote; “I have just received the news of the death of Alhaji Abdul Fatai(Oko Oloyun) with sadness and deep shock. His demise is a tragedy.

“It’s with deep sorrow in my heart that I first extend my condolence to his immediate family and loved ones. Abdul Fatai (Oko Oloyun) will forever be remembered for his good deeds and immense love for humanity.”

See some other social media reactions;

@cbngov_akin1 said “Popular Trado-medical expert, Oko Oloyun shot dead. What is going on in Oyo?? Another guy was killed yesterday? Oyo can’t be back to the dark days of Eleweomo, Auxiliary, AkinsolaTokyo PDP era now😭😭😭”

@Adebanjo_will said “Abdul-fatai aka Ókó oloyun was shot dead by fulani militias at igbo óra in oyo state,but the media will say they are unknown gunmen. I now know why they are against “operation amótékun now.”

@shawttynatt said “I’m here wondering why Oko Oloyun was shot dead. Sigh!”

@MC_PATODIN said “He took the herb business international, I grew up listening to this man on radio, met him at MITV Alausa on a live recording show “Consoligbadun” some 17 yrs ago.. RIP Oko Oloyun”

@serikinaani said “It has been reported that Oko oloyun shot dead along Abeokuta-Iseyin express road.”

@Mhizta_Daniels said “Nigeria in the news yet again with a matter of insecurity. Oko Oloyun shot dead, as gunmen attacked his vehicle & shot at it. What’s really going on in this country? Who’s even safe? Even in your own country, you’ll be living like a fugitive? You can’t walk about free 😭😭😭”

Deji_OoniAbj said “Oko Oloyun’s death can’t be unrelated to tradomedical community itself. It’s sad how taking lives has become a usual occurrence in this Nigeria.”

@ulsherlan said “We need to stay safe out there. First, it was the man in charge of white house in Sabo and yesterday popular Tradomedical practitioner Oko Oloyun was assassinated.”

@thestatewriter said “Sad to hear the assassination of popular traditional medicine expert, OKO OLOYUN who was shot dead on Abeokuta/Iseyin expressway. Killings, an outbreak of diseases in the land😡. God will comfort affected families and heal our land. PRAY FOR NIGERIA.”

@omo_billionaire said “For someone like Oko Oloyun to successfully shot dead by unknown gunmen which there is probability that they are Fulani Herdsmen, Nobody is safe in this Jungle called Nigeria… Even Musa self dey fear for gate. RIP #Okooloyun”

@Iameziokwu said “If rich men like Oko Oloyun can be killed without any resistance, how much more the poor masses who lack affluence? How much more the poor villages? The peaceful coexistence that once existed in this country is gone.”

@laolualadejana said “The intelligence that could lead to the arrest of the killers of Oko Oloyun could have been provided if Amotekun has been on ground before now. The establishment of Amotekun is sacrosanct for our highways to be safe.”

@MorGan_mafo said “Oko oloyun shot dead??? I know things have gone from bad to worse but things are going terrible … Nigeria ain’t safe for the rich , yet alone we strugglers 🤷🏾‍♂🤷🏾‍♂”

Oyo state Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Gbenga Fadeyi confirmed to newsmen that Yusuf was killed around 4:30 pm on the road while traveling to Iseyin, Oyo State on Thursday.

He was reportedly attacked by some hoodlums at Igboora. His corpse has been deposited at the mortuary of Igbo-Ora General Hospital.

Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said the Commissioner of Police Mr Shina Olukolu has visited the site of the incident along with some deputy commissioners.

The PPRO said Olukolu has directed a manhunt for the hoodlums.

Before his gruesome murder, Yusuf was the President of Physiotherapists Association of Nigeria. His businesses were Oko-Oloyun Worldwide and De-Fayus International.