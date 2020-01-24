Nigerian musician Ladipo Eso popularly known as Ladipoe has a new single dubbed “Tailor Made”.
The song was produced by Altims, mixed by Kennyksticks, mastered by Bigfoot and additional vocals by Jess Finesse.
Friday, January 24, 2020
