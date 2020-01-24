Winner of the Big Brother Naija season 4 edition and brand influencer Mercy Eke, makes her acting debut in Toyin Abraham’s “Fate Of Alakada“ movie.

Toyin announced the news on her timeline with photos of herself, Mercy and comedian, Broda Shaggi. Mercy aka Lambo also shared a video of the trio on her Instagram page with the caption:

Mad oooo😂fate of alakada in cinemas from 10th April 2020, you can’t miss this hilarious movie starring @toyin_abraham @brodashaggi @stephaniecoker @swankyjerry and I lambo🎬🎥

The highly anticipated movie set to premiere at the cinemas on April 10 stars celebrities like Swanky Jerry, Stephanie Coker, Mabel Makun, Broda Shaggi, Big Brother Naija’s Khloe, Khafi and many more.