Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos has warned Nigerians to be on their guard, as an online scam is on the rage.

And worse, the scammers are impersonating his wife, showing her to have received a credit alert of N600,000 for an investment of N200,000.

Oluomo warned people to disregard such notice, as his wife is not part of it.

He titled his warning as “IMPERSONATION NOTICE”.

“Please disregard any form of this fraud notice and avoid being misled by these unscrupulous individuals act.

“It has come to mine(Sic) notice , that certain person have been impersonating my wife on Instagram account with Ajokeakinsanya.

I am using this medium to inform the general public to disregard this information because my wife is not inline with what is going on.

Thank you.

MC OLUOMO.

DISCLAIMER: IMPERSONATION NOTICE.