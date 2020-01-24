Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, a.k.a MC Oluomo has shown gratitude to Allah for making it possible for his wife, Alhaja Temitope Adunni to complete a new house.

Oluomo, who is chairman of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos State did not however indicate where the house was built, in his post on Instagram early on Friday.

“Alhamdulilai”, he wrote.

“Please join me to celebrate with my wife Alhaja Temitope Adunni Akinsanya for this beautiful House Warming .

“May Almighty Allah shower his blessings all over this house, convert this mere brick and mortar into your dwelling place.

“May this house be filled with generous hands and welcoming smiles

“Smiles capable of melting every troubles away, Spread warmth and serenity all over the house

“May this love touch every family and friend that sets foot in this house

“Bless this house and make it home of prosperity and peace. Amen”.