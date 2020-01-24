England football club, Manchester United, has been hit with a £20,000 fine due to their players’ conduct during their 2 – 0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, January 19.

During the game, about seven United stars including Captain Harry Maguire, David de Gea, and Luke Shaw surrounded referee Craig Pawson to aggressively protest against his original decision after Roberto Firmino’s goal was allowed to stand despite Virgil Van Dijk’s foul on David de Gea.

In a statement released today, the FA said: ‘Manchester United FC has been fined £20,000 after admitting a breach of FA Rule E20 and accepting the standard penalty.

‘The club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of a Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on 19 January 2020.’