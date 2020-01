Swiss star Roger Federer was dragged all the way to a fifth set tie-breaker Friday before he managed to conjure a victory, in a thrilling third round match at the Rod Laver arena against homeboy John Millman.

The match which went back and forth, with the two players tied 2-2 before the fifth set, appeared to be a lost cause for Federer, with Millman leading 8-4 at a stage during the tie-breaker. But somehow, Federer, levelled up and won 10-8.