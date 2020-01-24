The Rivers State Government says it has received four suspected cases of Lassa Fever have been reported in the State.

The government said the cases have received prompt and adequate attention.

“Two rumours have been investigated and discarded. Two samples have been collected and sent to the national reference laboratories for virology. All two cases are still suspected, unconfirmed and results are being awaited.

“However, the State was notified of a resident of Rivers State who was diagnosed in Edo State as a case of Lassa fever on the 22/1/2020.

“Together with the management of the hospital, the family and National Commission for Disease Control, NCDC, are working assiduously to ensure Public Health Safety in the exposed clusters ,especially among health care Personnel and the first responders,” the government said in a statement from the Ministry of Health.

According to the State government,”We are working in partnership with State, Federal Agencies and all stakeholders in the interest of public health security. There is therefore no cause for alarm as the situation as recorded is firmly under control.

“In addition, we have in stock, sufficient quantities of commodities and drugs for therapeutic and preventive interventions in case of further challenges.”

The government assured that infectious Isolation and treatment teams were all on response modes for swift intervention, saying that in view of the prevailing upsurge of Lassa cases in the country, all health service centers were to maintain simple triage systems for all patients and uphold standard infection prevention principles required for service delivery.

The Government cautioned that prevention with the use of gloves, face masks and sanitizers, as well as infra-red temperature scans at health facilities should not be compromised for any suspected viral fever. Cautious management of laboratory samples is advised.

“The public is further advised to continue all necessary preventive measures in the circumstance. Prevention is better than cure. It is important to remind you that Lassa fever is an acute Viral Hemorrhagic Illness caused by the Lassa Virus,” it said.