In a bid to improve leaning and health status of Lagos pupils, the State government has fed at least 11,836 pupils from 33 schools on Lagos Island during its five-day pilot school feeding initiative called ‘Snacks For Thought.’

The week long pilot scheme floated by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and implemented through the office of Civic Engagement was aimed to assist pupils improve their academic performance and boost school enrollment in the state.

While appreciating volunteers, after concluding the pilot scheme on Friday, Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, disclosed that this initiative was targeted at motivating pupils to stay in class, learn with filled bellies, concentrate and avoid engaging illicit acts.

The Special adviser noted that the decision to embark on this pilot initiative was taken to assist parents that might not consider the importance of balance diet for their children, making them go to school without being properly fed.

“It is expected that when children learn with filled bellies, they’ll have more motivation to concentrate, stay in class and want to do more with their lives than fraud,” she said.

Aderemi explained that the programme would definitely have a multiplier effects on the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s THEMES agenda, saying, it would promote access to quality education which would eventually bring about generation of citizen that would uphold societal value and sustain the growth of Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

She, however, expressed the state government’s profound appreciation to all the volunteers who contributed to the success of the pilot scheme of the initiative,.

“From the foregoing you can all see that the program actually worth the effort you all put into it,” she said.

Commissioner for Education in Lagos State, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo commended the initiative and noted that it would have multiplier benefits in area of education, health, agriculture and nutrition.

Folashade, who was represented by Dr. Idowu Oyetola called on stakeholders to ensure effective monitoring and evaluation so that the programme would not only promote learning but also sustained learning.

“I urged parents and guardians to ensure that their children are always in school to avail them quality education and a balance meal that will keep them going. Good nutrition is an important part of living a healthy lifestyle. Never again will our children suffer from nutrition deficiency in Lagos State.”

Lagos Island Local Government Chairman, Prince Adetoyeshe Olusi said that choosing Lagos Island for pilot scheme was a thing of joy and urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other executive members to fully implement the scheme as it excited both pupils and their parents.

“We say a very big thank you to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale for this laudable initiative, we will forever be grateful,” she said.