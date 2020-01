Fifteen year-old American tennis sensation, Cori Gauff has ousted Australian Open defending champion, Naomi Osaka, defeating her in two sets 6-3 6-4 to equal her Grand Slam 4th round record.

The two players had met in the third round of the US Open last September, in which Osaka prevailed and also had to play the nanny, consoling the younger player. Gauff had made the fourth round of the Wimbledon Grand Slam last year.