All parties in the dispute over Kwara state government takeover of a piece of land belonging to the Saraki family and the demolition of Ile-Arugbo built on it, have all agreed to settle out of court.

At the hearing of the case on Friday at Kwara State High Court, lawyers to both parties told Justice Abiodun Adewara, that they have agreed to an out-of-court settlement.

They also fixed a meeting for January 27 to resolve all issues amicably.

Justice Adebara commended both sides for resolving to settle without acrimony.

He then adjourned till March 2, 2020, for the report on the settlement.

The Kwara State Government had on January 2 demolished Ile Arugbo, said to have been built by the late Saraki on a piece of land said to be originally meant for the building of the Kwara State Government Secretariat.

Family of the late Senator Olusola Saraki then dragged the Kwara State Government to court following the demolition.

Justice Adewara had counselled the parties to give peace a chance and discuss an amicable resolution of the dispute.

In response to this, the Saraki family sought an out-of-court-settlement with Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak’s Government.–Channels TV