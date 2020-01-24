Oyo state Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Gbenga Fadeyi has confirmed the murder of popular Lagos-based trado-medical expert, Mr Fatai Yusuf, otherwise known as Oko Oloyun

He said in a newspaper interview that Yusuf was killed around 4:30 pm on the road while travelling to Iseyin, Oyo State. He was reportedly attacked by some hoodlums at Igboora. His corpse has been deposited at the mortuary of Igbo-Ora General Hospital.

Fadeyi, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said the Commissioner of Police Mr Shina Olukolu has visited the site of the incident along with some deputy commissioners.

The PPRO said Olukolu has directed a manhunt for the hoodlums.

Before his gruesome murder, Yusuf was the President of Physiotherapists Association of Nigeria.

His businesses were Oko-Oloyun Worldwide and De-Fayus International.

He also got involved in some money ventures, promising high returns, as high as 10 per cent to people investing on distributors of his products. People who invest N10m are promised N1m return in two months; N500,000 investment, will yield N50,000 return also in two months.