By Paul Iyoghojie

Two former managers of Water Ripples Hotel, in Ajah, Lagos, Ademola Adeniyi, 38, and Modupe Ikuyemisi (now at large) have been charged before a Lagos Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly conniving to use the name of the hotel to defraud a diesel dealer, Kikelomo Jiba and 12 others of 200, 000 litres of diesel valued at N40 million without the consent of the management.

The police alleged that Adeniyi and Ikuyemisi while still working with Water Ripples Hotels contracted Jiba and 12 diesel dealers to supply 200, 000 litres of diesel valued N40 million to the hotel without the consent of the management.

Police further alleged that after all the dealers supplied the diesel to them, they sold the diesel to their accomplice, Anthony Eneh at give away price and issued fake cheques to the diesel suppliers to go to the bank to collect their money.

According to the police, when the complainants presented their cheques at the bank for payment, they were dishonored due to lack of money in the accused’s accounts.

Following the developments, the distraught dealers reported the matter to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, In charge of Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos, who directed his team led by Olusola Olagbafu to arrest the accused persons.

Olagbafu and his team tracked Adeniyi to a hide out and arrested him, while Ikuyemisi managed to escape.

Also charged alongside the accused persons was Anthony Enel, 35, for allegedly receiving stolen diesel knowing full well that the diesel was stolen.

The accused persons were charged before the Igbosere Chief Magistrates’ court on a six count charges of stealing diesel valued N40 million and receiving stolen diesel.

Police Counsel, Chinedu Njoku told the court that the accused persons committed the offence at Water Ripples Hotel, Ajah, Lagos.

Njoku informed the court that Adeniyi and Ikuyemisi now at large used their positions as managers with Water Ripples Hotels to order the 12 complainants to supply diesel valued N40 million to the Hotel without the consent of the management.

He said the offences the accused committed were punishable under sections 411, 314(i) (a) (b) (2), 280(i), 287, 321(b) and 328(i)(2)(a)(b) of the criminal laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime and Chief Magistrate, Folashade Bofotau granted them N10 million bail each with one surety each in like sum and adjourned the case till 30 January, 2020 for mention.