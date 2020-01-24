Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has given a rare profile of his predecessor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, mocking him as a selfish and clueless politician, who believes he knows everything in politics, but knows nothing.

He also gave a sensational hint: that Kwankwaso is planning to return to the All Progressives Congress, which he left in 2018. Ganduje was Kwankwaso’s deputy between 2011-2015.

“Kwankwaso does not want any other person to shine. I know Kwankwaso more than any other person. He is a kind of person that knows everything, knows better than any other person and who is self-centred. Whatever this man asks you to do or to pursue will be for his own benefit not yours.

“I know all his political tricks, deceptiveness and doggedness but I endured him for all the years we were together. He will never appreciate you for whatever you did to him, be it big or small.

“When we contested election in 1999, ‘Wallahi’, I was his boss because I paid for his political posters and mobilised people for him from all the 44 local governments of Kano State. In fact, Kwankwaso did not win the primary election in 1999, I won the election, but we were reconciled.

“Even the slot of deputy was not given to me by Kwankwaso. I remained loyal to him throughout his first tenure. When he was appointed minister, he invited me to be his special adviser. Initially, I refused, but when he insisted, I succumbed to his request,” Ganduje said.

Ganduje spoke Thursday, when he received the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi into the All Progressives Congress.

He said Kwankwaso’s ambition now is to run for the presidency and he is planning to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to do so.