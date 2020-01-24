Following an arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) a female Pastor identified as Mercy Daniel Ogbonaya was remanded in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre for N23m scam.

The suspect who was arraigned before Justice I. M. Sani on a charge of obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

The EFCC statement read; “Justice I. M. Sani of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has remanded Mercy Daniel Ogbonaya, a pastor, in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre for obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”.

More details later