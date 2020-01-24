Real Madrid will face lower league Real Zaragoza in the Copa del Rey Round of 16, while holders Valencia go to giant-killers Cultural Leonesa, who defeated Atletico Madrid on Thursday

Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid will visit Real Zaragoza at home. They are fourth in LaLiga 2.

Barcelona have the benefit of a home fixture as they bid to reach the quarter-finals. They will face Leganes at Camp Nou while the majority of their LaLiga rivals are away from home.

Badajoz, the only other third-tier side remaining in the competition, also have LaLiga opposition in the form of Granada.

The second all-LaLiga tie saw Real Sociedad drawn at home to Osasuna.

Copa del Rey last-16 draw in full:

Badajoz v Granada

Cultural Leonesa v Valencia

Tenerife v Athletic Bilbao

Real Zaragoza v Real Madrid

Mirandes v Sevilla

Rayo Vallecano v Villarreal

Barcelona v Leganes