Real Madrid players are going to Real Zaragoza in Copa del Rey last 16

Real Madrid will face lower league Real Zaragoza in the Copa del Rey Round of 16, while holders Valencia go to giant-killers Cultural Leonesa, who defeated Atletico Madrid on Thursday

Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid will visit Real Zaragoza at home. They  are fourth in LaLiga 2.

Barcelona have the benefit of a home fixture as they bid to reach the quarter-finals. They will face Leganes at Camp Nou while the majority of their LaLiga rivals are away from home.

Badajoz, the only other third-tier side remaining in the competition, also have LaLiga opposition in the form of Granada.

The second all-LaLiga tie saw Real Sociedad drawn at home to Osasuna.

Copa del Rey last-16 draw in full:

Badajoz v Granada

Cultural Leonesa v Valencia

Tenerife v Athletic Bilbao

Real Zaragoza v Real Madrid

Mirandes v Sevilla

Rayo Vallecano v Villarreal

Barcelona v Leganes