Real Madrid will face lower league Real Zaragoza in the Copa del Rey Round of 16, while holders Valencia go to giant-killers Cultural Leonesa, who defeated Atletico Madrid on Thursday
Zinedine Zidane’s Madrid will visit Real Zaragoza at home. They are fourth in LaLiga 2.
Barcelona have the benefit of a home fixture as they bid to reach the quarter-finals. They will face Leganes at Camp Nou while the majority of their LaLiga rivals are away from home.
Badajoz, the only other third-tier side remaining in the competition, also have LaLiga opposition in the form of Granada.
The second all-LaLiga tie saw Real Sociedad drawn at home to Osasuna.
Copa del Rey last-16 draw in full:
Badajoz v Granada
Cultural Leonesa v Valencia
Tenerife v Athletic Bilbao
Real Zaragoza v Real Madrid
Mirandes v Sevilla
Rayo Vallecano v Villarreal
Barcelona v Leganes
