The Christian Association of Nigeria has raised nine pertinent questions for President Muhammadu Buhari to answer as the body mourns the gruesome killing of its leader in Michika by Boko Haram terrorists.

The questions, some of them uncomfortable, were contained in the communique of the association, issued by CAN President Dr. Samson Ayokunle, following the killing of Reverend Lawan Andimi.

CAN urged the government to stop living in denial and face reality that the Boko Haram scourge is far from being over.

Declaring that it is almost losing hope in Buhari government’s ability to protect Nigerians especially Christians, it called on the International Community to come to the aid of Nigeria, especially, the Nigerian Church, lest Christians are eliminated in the country.

Below are the Nine Critical questions

1. What is the essence of SIM card registration if the authorities cannot use it to track down these killers who rely on phones as a mean of communication to do their criminalities?

2. What has become of Intelligence gathering of our security agencies?

3. Is this government and the security agencies still claiming that the war against these criminals been won despite all the killings?

4. Is the government sincere in fighting these terrorists or merely paying lip service to the war against the insurgency?

5. Is there any hope that our security is guaranteed under this government?

6. Can the government tell us what they did since Rev. Andimì cried out to them for help?

7. If the security agencies claim the terrorists are operating outside the country, why is it possible for these hoodlums to invade the country, kill, maim, burn and kidnap without any convincing checks on the part of the security agencies?

8. Since the government and its apologists are claiming the killings have no religious undertones, why are the terrorists and herdsmen targeting the predominantly Christian communities and Christian leaders?

9. If the security agencies are not living up to the expectations of the government, why hasn’t it overhauled them with a view of injecting new visionaries into the security system?