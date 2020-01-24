The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has thrown its weight behind the Nigerian Senate in its bid to block the existing loopholes in audit law and invariably improve in its fight against corruption.

A release issued by CACOL and signed by Adegboyega Otunuga, the anti-corruption organization’s Coordinator, Media and Publications, on behalf of its Executive Chairman, Mr. Debo Adeniran, stated, “We received the news of the leadership of the 9th Senate of the Nigerian legislature to the effect that they are now determined and genuinely committed to advancing necessary legal muscle that would allow the Auditor-General of the Federation to effect submission of the audited accounts of the governmental ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) for clinical perusal and necessary scrutiny.

“This is no doubt, in line with our previous calls for the audit law and other useful legislation that are already begging for speedy consideration and passage in the National Assembly for ages to be accorded due attention.

The CACOL Boss, therefore, called for strengthening of the anti-corruption agencies and institutions in order to ensure effective implementation of the provisions against corrupt acts.