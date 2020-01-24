The Adamawa Government on Friday said it has reintroduced promotional examination for qualified directors seeking elevation to the position of permanent secretaries in the service.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, made the disclosure in Yola, at a special meeting with the senior civil servants who wrote the examination to fill vacant positions of permanent secretaries in the state.

Fintiri said that the measure was not meant to witch hunt anybody, group, religion or tribe, rather it was designed to bring sanity in the service.

He noted that candidates who were less than six months to retire from the service would not be considered for promotion to the position of the permanent secretary.

Fintiri said: “My administration has reintroduced promotional examination for qualified directors seeking promotion to the position of permanent secretaries to restore sanity in the civil service.

“I assure you; with confidence and transparency, those that secured merit and acquired the highest marks will be promoted irrespective of their background.

“I congratulate you for participating in the exercise and believing in the policies of the present administration”.

Fintiri reiterated commitment to be fair and just in the administration of workers’ welfare irrespective of religious or tribal background.

Also speaking, the Head of Civil Service (HOS), Mr Edgar Sunday, thanked the governor for not interfering with the examination processes.

He revealed that the examination was conducted in December 2019; through transparent modalities, adding that it would demystify the service.