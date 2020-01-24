An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded five men in the Kirikiri Custodial Centre, Lagos State, for allegedly robbing two men of valuables worth N395,000, at gunpoint.

The defendants – Rasaki Sunmola, 20; Kunle Asemidara, 22; Japhaet Scoth, 28; Joseph Jimoh, 29, and Daniel Joseph, 23 – are facing charges of conspiracy, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Akokhia, who did not take their pleas, ordered that the case file should be sent to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.

Akokhia adjourned the case until Feb. 6 for mention.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. Adegoke Philip, the defendants committed the offences in October 2019 at Ikeja, Lagos.

Philip told the court that the defendants, armed with two guns, robbed Messrs David Samuel and Ogadima Obi of valuables worth N395,000.

“They dispossessed Samuel of his three phones, a gold wristwatch and money.

“The defendants robbed Obi of his phone, a wristwatch, a gold necklace and money,” he said.

Philip said that the defendants invaded the bar where the complainants were drinking.

“They entered the bar, pointed guns at the complainants, demanding for their phones, cash and other valuables.

“The complainants surrendered their belongings for fear of the unknown,” the prosecutor told the court.

He said that one of the complainants sighted one of the defendants a few days after the robbery and quickly called the police.

“The defendant led the police to the arrest of others,” Philip said.

The prosecutor said that the offences violated sections 296, 297 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 296 prescribes 21 years’ imprisonment for robbery, while section 297 also attracts 21 years for unlawfully arming self with firearms.

Armed robbery is punishable with death under the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act.