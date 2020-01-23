Where is former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode? This is the question bombarding the mind of many. Ever since he left office in an unceremonial manner, the former governor has chosen to retire to a quiet life. The last time his voice was heard was when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, raided his house in Epe and Ikoyi on learning that he just arrived from abroad around June last year.

All through the period when the Lagos State House of Assembly was probing into his acquisition of 820 buses, running into billions of naira, Ambode was only responding through his aides as he kept silent. He only sued the House when it was glaring that the lawmakers were about to issue an arrest warrant and invite him to appear before the House to explain his role in the bus purchase. But through these, he spoke through his lawyers.

The former governor had gone through a thorny road in 2019. He was deprived of being a Minister by political warlords. He was rudely shaken by the EFCC in a N9.9 billion traced to a staff in his office. The Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the freezing of three bank accounts domiciled in First City Monument Bank, Access Bank and Zenith Bank, with account number 5617984012, 0060949275 and 1011691254, respectively. But nothing has been heard of the case since then.

Recently, PM News was able to scoop that Ambode had not been in the country. He went back to school. Source close to the former governor said he was in Harvard University, undergoing another leadership course. He was said to have begun the course around late 2019.

The leadership course in Harvard University is said to be taken his time which kept him away from friends and public glare. He only issued out press releases through his Chief Press Secretary, Habib Aruna, but he has kept to himself since.

The former governor breezed into the country a day before the New Year quietly and refused that a press release be released in his name, preferring to remain unnoticed. He was in his Epe home to celebrate the New Year.

Information reaching us is that Ambode has breezed out of the country again to Harvard University to continue his leadership programme. No one knows why he decided to embark on another course in Harvard after he had been there several years ago.