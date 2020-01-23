American talk show host, Wendy Williams and her estranged husband Kevin Hunter are officially divorced after 21 years of marriage.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Williams’ and Kevin Hunter’s divorce was finalized by a judge on Tuesday.

Their legal settlement agreement states that neither the 55-year-old television host nor her husband will pay alimony.

The documents further revealed that Williams will remain the sole owner of the couple’s production company and that all of his shares in the business will be transferred to her.

Additionally, they will split the proceeds from their New Jersey mansion which is listed on the market for $1.7 million. But the talk show host will still pay for Hunter’s health insurance and will maintain a $1 million life insurance policy that will go to Hunter in the event of her death.

The news of their divorce first broke the Internet back in 2019 after Kevin Hunter’s relationship with mistress, Sharina Hudson was exposed.

Wendy and Hunter now ex- husband shared a son, Kevin Jr.