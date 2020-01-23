Nigerian player, Victor Moses has joined the Inter Millan on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The former Chelsea forward has been handed the number 11 jersey at the Nerazzurri after he was unveiled at Inter’s stadium on Thursday evening.

The ex-Nigerian international has had loan spells with Liverpool, West Ham, West Brom, Stoke City and Fenerbache.

Inter Milan, one of the European continent’s biggest club, wrote a long article on their official website about Moses after signing him.

“The thread that binds Victor Moses to the ball is infused with passion, deep meaning, joy and suffering. It’s a story of courage and determination, of enormous strength and character,” the article stated.

“He once played on the streets of Kaduna, Nigeria, the place where he was born. Here, come rain or shine, a barefooted Moses would run with the ball at his feet.”

” And on one of those days, when he was accelerating and dribbling, something happened that would change his life forever: he suddenly found himself without his father Austin and mother Josephine, both of whom were killed in their own home during religious riots.”

The club went further to reveal that when Antonio Conte became Chelsea’s Coach in 2016, a new chapter began in Victor Moses’s career.

“He became an important part of the current Nerazzurri Coach’s side, contributing to the Blues’ 2016/17 Premier League triumph and FA Cup success in 2018. Over two seasons, he played 78 times, scored eight goals and provided eight assists. ”

“Conte used him out wide in midfield, whereas in the two years prior to this he’d often been used as an out-and-out winger or a second striker. More recently, Moses has spent time at Fenerbahce in Turkey.”

“On an international level, Moses played for all of England’s youth teams, also finishing as the top scorer at the U17 European Championship. In 2012, however, he made the decision to play for Nigeria, the country where he was born.”

“He’s since scored twelve goals in 38 matches for the Super Eagles and taken part in two World Cups. Most notably, he won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, at which he left his mark with an assist for the winning goal in the final.”

‘Fast and determined, shy but aware of his abilities: Victor Moses, who possesses a great affinity for the ball, knows that every time he’s taken to the pitch, his father Austin and mother Josephine have been watching on proudly.’

“And now he’s ready to start a new adventure. He’s the eighth Nigerian player in Inter’s history and follows in the footsteps of big names like Nwanko Kanu, Taribo West and Obafemi Martins.”

On behalf of the Nerazzurri family, we’d like to wish Victor all the very best!

