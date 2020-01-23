Father of former Duchess of Sussex, Thomas Markle Sr. has admitted he still makes money off the staged photos he set up ahead of the Royal Wedding, despite knowing the heartbreak they caused his daughter, Meghan.

Thomas also expressed his displeasure that Prince Harry and his wife decided to leave their royal duties and titles. He added that Meghan and Harry “owe” him.

As the royal wedding drew near in 2018, Thomas Markle struck up a deal with a paparazzi photographer and posed for several shots including him being measured for a suit and reading a book about the UK in a coffee shop.

They were then sold to newspapers and magazines around the world for up to $100,000, with Thomas getting a 30 percent cut. The photos caused huge embarrassment for the royal family, with Meghan and Prince Harry calling him just before the story was about to break.

But, in a new interview on Channel 5’s documentary admitted he’s still making money from the photos every time they are used.

In the documentary titled Thomas Markle: My Story, Thomas said: “Absolutely. Those pictures will sell forever.” However, he claims he didn’t originally take the photos to make money, and instead was just trying to repair his image that had been smeared by the media.

He said: “I had been going through this for months. Every paper seemed to want to make me look like a dumb, fat slob. I bought a new toilet, it became news around the world and I was made a joke – this was my throne.”

“I’m going to defend myself and I’m going to be paid for it. I don’t care. At this point, they owe me. The Royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I’ve been through I should be rewarded for. My daughter told me that when I reach my senior years she’ll take care of me. I’m in my senior years now, it’s time to look after daddy.”