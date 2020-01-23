By Taiwo Okanlawon

American singer and songwriter, Melissa Viviane Jefferson popularly known as Lizzo goes completely naked to promote body positivity as the covers star on Rolling Stone‘s latest issue, the “Truth Hurts”.

The singer who bagged eight Grammy nominations in a chat with the magazine opened up about dealing with those who only see her for her physique and not for her musical talents.

“I’m so much more than that,” she said. “Because I actually present that [and] I have a whole career; it’s not a trend.”

“As a black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that is from a black woman… I’m making music that hopefully makes other people feel good and helps me discover self-love. That message I want to go directly to black women, big black women, black trans women. Period.”

The 31-year-old singer revealed that she has dealt with her own body image struggles, adding that she has come to terms with her body and she is glad she is attached to it.

In her words, “I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved. The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”

“We eventually get used to everything… So, people, just gon’ have to get used to my ass,” she captioned one of the pictures on her Instagram page.

See more photos below;