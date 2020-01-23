By Taiwo Okanlawon

Controversial singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, who is currently facing fraud allegations has joined other anti-corruption campaigners to remind Nigerian youths of their duties and obligations to their country.

The Soapy crooner whose car theft allegation was also dropped recently is popularly known for songs that glorify drugs and fraud is now speaking immoralities in the society.

He has been dropping some messages for youths recently on Twitter, and this time, he explained that the job of the youths is to fight corruption, but sadly many youths do not know this fact.

He tweeted; “Our only job as a youth is to fight corruption but we just don’t know it yet.”

Our only job as a youth is to fight corruption but we just don’t know it yet. — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) January 22, 2020

Earlier, following the criticisms from parents and some pastors blaming the musician for the recent decay of the society, the singer sent out advice to his fans, urging them to enjoy their life but to also ensure that they do not destroy their future while at it.

He tweeted: “As a Marlian u have to enjoy your youth but don’t destroy your future.”

As a Marlian u have to enjoy your youth but don’t destroy your future. — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) January 20, 2020

Naira Marley is currently facing 11-count charge bordering on credit card fraud which EFCC alleged that he committed on different dates; between Nov. 26, 2018 and Dec.11, 2018, as well as May 10, 2019.