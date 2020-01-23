Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is meeting with Southwest governors in Abuja over the setting up of a regional security outfit, Operation Amotekun.

According to reports, the agenda of the meeting is Operation Amotekun.

Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, are also attending the meeting.

Malami had said the establishment of the outfit was illegal and unconstitutional as the issue of security was the exclusive preserve of the Federal Government as laid down in the nation’s constitution.

Since Malami made the statement, outrage has greeted the pronouncement across Southwest. Several bigwigs in Southwest had kicked against Malami’s pronouncement.

Also, protests had rocked Southwest states in defiant to Malami’s statement, while Miyetti Allah has consistently attacked Southwest leaders for insisting on Amotekun, saying that the zone might lose 2023 presidency for this singular act.

Prof. Wole Soyinka had said Amotekun had come to stay, saying such an outfit was needed in a Southwest zone raved by insecurity.

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, while backing the establishment of Amotekun called for dialogue to resolve the difference.