By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians have continued to call on the management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, to sack Bisi Olaleye, a lecturer enmeshed in fresh sex-for-mark scandal.

Many of the people who are alumni and current students of the institution called for the removal of the randy lecturer after a shocking accusation of sexual harassment by Motunrayo Afolayan, a 400-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, and other students of the institution against Olabisi Olaleye.

Motunrayo who is from the Department of International Relations, Faculty of Administration of the institution recorded Mr Olabisi Olaleye threatening to fail her for turning down his sexual advances.

The audio recording is part of the evidence presented by Ms Afolayan before the panel set to probe the allegations.

In the seven minutes recording, the lecturer was allegedly heard in Yoruba language demanding for hugs from Miss Afolayan.

He also accused the student of refusing to cook for him from the “excess money” she receives from her parent, and that she also “didn’t want to sleep with him.”

Mr Olaleye also asked Ms Afolayan when she would be free to “be with him” but the student said she wanted to write another examination.

But in his response, Olaleye told the student he wasn’t expecting her to be with him forever. “Or are you bewitched?” he asked the student angrily.

Having established a prima facie case against him, the management of the university said it had halved the lecturer’s salaries pending the outcome of the matter before the panel.

According to the university’s spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju, the university took the decision after it had confirmed the authenticity of the evidence presented by the accuser.

However, Nigerians on major social media platforms are calling the institution’s authorities to sack the accused lecturer.

