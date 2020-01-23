Chief Chris Isiguzo, the National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), on Thursday advocated for constitutional roles for traditional rulers in the country.

Isiguzo made the call during a courtesy visit to the Galadima of Muri, Alhaji Tukur Abba-Tukur, at his palace in Jalingo.

According to him, there is a need to strengthen the traditional institution by giving the royal fathers constitutional roles as well as ensuring proper funding for them.

He said such recognition would enable the royal fathers to contribute more in tackling the various security challenges facing the nation.

“I want to call on the relevant authorities to effect a constitutional amendment, to give traditional rulers roles to help in restoring peace in their respective communities.

“There should also be increased funding for the royal fathers to enable them to keep the rich cultural values and norms of the country’s diverse ethnic groups,” the president said.

Responding, the Galadima commended the NUJ National President for the important visit.

Tukur, who lauded the role played by journalists in nation-building, urged the media to continue to push for good governance for a better nation.

The NUJ National President, who is in the state in continuation of his nationwide tour of NUJ state councils was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Magatakardan (Chief Scribe) of Jalingo and was decorated by the Galadima.