The Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Uthman Adam, says the state-owned football club, Nasarawa United, will soon get a new technical adviser.

Adam disclosed this on Thursday in Ilorin.

He said the ministry is aware of some of the challenges facing the team, hence the need to bring in better hands.

Adam said that the management is a brand new team with work in progress.

“Any moment from now, we are going to announce a new Technical Adviser,’’ Adam said.

He expressed optimism that the club would not be relegated at the end of the current season.

“The optimism in me that Nasarawa Utd will not go on relegation is sure,’’ the commissioner assured.