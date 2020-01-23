Lagos State Health Service Commission has begun mass recruitment of health sector workers to address the deficit in manpower requirements in public health institutions across the State.

The Commission’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ademuyiwa Eniayewun made the disclosure while speaking on the steps being taken by the government to fulfill its promises to residents in order to ensure prompt, qualitative and accessible health service delivery to citizens.

According to him, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the recruitment of a large number of health workers and directed that replacement of personnel who exit the civil service must also be done promptly to cushion the effects of brain drain in the sector.

The Permanent Secretary stated further that the recruitment process would not only take immediate effect but shall continue in phases for the next few months in order to bridge the manpower gap in the system.

“The quantum of staff to be recruited as we speak is phenomenal. This move is a clear indication of the commitment of the Governor to ensure prompt and quality service delivery in all hospitals at all times,” he said.

Ademuyiwa enjoined interested applicants to download the application forms via www.lagosstate.gov.ng to apply for various positions in the Lagos State Public Health Sector and submit the completed documents to the Lagos State Health Service Commission at No. 1, Ganiu Smith Street, Lagos Island.