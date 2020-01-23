By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular US reality star, Kim Kardashian, has taken to Instagram to share an adorable photo of herself enjoying breakfast with her family.

The 39-year-old entrepreneur was seated at the breakfast table with husband Kanye West, 42, and their four children, daughters North, six, and Chicago, two, and sons Saint, four, and Psalm, eight months.

Kim who has previously mentioned she is on a plant based diet captioned the photo, “Morning madness.”

Two weeks ago, Kim shared a detailed look at her well-stocked refrigerator after fans mocked her for having ’empty’ shelves.

The outcry came after she shared a photo to her Skim’s Instagram page while posing in front of a mostly empty fridge – featuring just a few beverages.

After fans tweeted and commented about the lacking refrigerator, Kim shared a video as she toured her main walk-in fridge as well as another fridge in her kitchen.

She revealed the fridge she took a picture in front of was just the drinks fridge.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian vowed to dethrone her younger sister, Kylie Jenner in Instagram followers, as Kylie has surpassed her.

Kylie Jenner rang in 2020 in a big way, by becoming the most followed Kar-Jenner on Instagram. On Jan. 3. she surpassed big sister Kim Kardashian, 39, by one million users. Kim currently has 157 million people following her on the ‘gram, while Kylie, 22, now has 158 million.

On Jan. 21, the sisters dropped a YouTube video together where Kylie did Kim’s makeup in a tutorial, something they said was three years in the making. During it, Kim revealed she wants to dethrone her sister in IG followers.