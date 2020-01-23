The Joint Security Patrol Team in Katsina State has arrested two suspected kidnappers in Gwarjo village, Danmusa Local Government Area.

The Katsina State Police Command Spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, said this at a news briefing in Gwarjo on Thursday.

He said the suspects, Abdullahi Rabiu and Isa Rabiu were apprehended in the forest with two Dane guns and some locally made ammunitions.

Isah said that the suspects had been moved to the command headquarters for further investigations.

According to him, several persons kidnapped were also rescued by the team in many parts of the state.

Isah further told the newsmen that the patrol team visited the area to demolish the structure being used by the kidnappers.

He said that the kidnapper’s house was set ablaze and destroyed by the team.

He noted that security personnel would not relent in the fight against banditry and other criminals in the state.

He warned people of the state not to allow their houses to be used by criminals as a hiding place to perpetuate their crimes and hide kidnapped victims.

He warned them not to allow their houses to be used by the criminals, stressing that such houses will be demolished by the government.