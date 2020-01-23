English singer and songwriter, James Arthur has been forced to cancel his latest gig in Barcelona, Spain due to being ‘struck with illness’.

The singer, 31, took to his social media page to tell his Spanish fans he would be rescheduling the date after seeking medical advice from his doctors, who have told him to rest.

The former X Factor singer explained he began feeling the effects of his mystery illness the night before while performing in Madrid, forcing him to cut his set short due to being ‘close to passing out’.

He tweeted: “I’m absolutely gutted to say I have to cancel my show at Razzmatazz in Barcelona this evening, I’ve become really unwell and doctors have advised I need to rest.

“I’m really sorry guys. If you contact your original point of purchase they will inform you how you can get a full refund.

“Hope to see you all again very soon. James.”

The star’s fans were quick to respond, reassuring him that his priority should be to care for himself and put his health first.

James Arthur rose to fame after winning the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012. His debut single, a cover of Shontelle’s “Impossible”, was released by Syco Music after the final, and debuted at number one on the UK Singles Chart.