The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has accused the Federal Government of non-inclusion during the upward review of the fuel pump price.

IPMAN Caretaker Committee Chairman, Comrade Robert Obi made this known during an interactive session with the Management of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Calabar, Cross River State capital.

Comrade Robert lamented the challenges faced by members of IPMAN since the review of the fuel pump price.

He said; “So, when the federal government adjusted pump price to N145, IPMAN was not invited to take part in the meeting where the N9 margin was arrived at because of the leadership crisis in the association then.

“Unfortunately, the government went ahead and increased the price without considering what benefit that would accrue to the marketers who invested their money. It is, therefore, a sad development that our members are being deprived of benefiting from the equalization fund even when their counterparts from neighbouring state enjoy such privilege.

Lamenting the ordeals of his members, Obi said marketers hardly make a profit considering the cost of transporting petroleum products from Calabar to Ogoja is N200,000 in addition to the price of buying the product which increases the total cost of doing business.

He called on the leadership of the Department of Petroleum Resources DPR to intervene and find a lasting solution to the discrepancies in equalization funds.

Obi stated that the partnership became necessary to alleviate the sufferings of IPMAN members doing business in the state, “Marketers can no longer cope. The reason being that loading the product from Calabar to Ogoja and Obanliku local government areas is above 100kms and it is very difficult to break even.

“The margin we are using today is the old one used when the product was sold for N85 to N87 per litre. And we are left with a margin of N9. it is high time their members started benefiting from this transportation arrangement meant to assist marketers.

In his reaction, the Operation Controller of DPR in the State, Philip Awolu, assured the IPMAN of its corporation so long as the activities of the association don’t go contrary to the laws governing sales and marketing of Petroleum product.

He warned that DPR would not fail to deal decisively with any erring member of the association and advised IPMAN to document their challenge and forward the same to the DPR office, for onward conveyance to the DPR:’s headquarters, Abuja.

He stressed that the Federal government currently on a drive to reduce the use of DPK by citizens and as well encourage the use of gas products.