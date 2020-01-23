The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has released a statement cautioning the leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to stop acting like spoilt brats and tender an unreserved apology to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the Supreme Court and Nigerians for their ”uncomplimentary comments” since the January 14th Supreme court judgement sacking Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as Imo state governor and replacing him with Hope Uzodinma of the APC.

In a statement released on Thursday, Chairman of the pro-Buhari group, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, said the PDP members always act like entitled ”spoilt brats” whenever the judiciary delivers any judgement that doesn’t favour their party.

Read the statement in part below

“Holding a protest to denounce the verdict of the Supreme Court, and further making unfounded allegations of wrongdoing against the Justices of the country’s apex court, is offensive to the country, and democratic principles which the country operates.

The protests and comments made by the PDP were also outrightly reprehensible. For persons who had been privileged to enjoy the management of the nation’s affairs for 16 years – albeit in the worst manner – and its democratic institutions, the least expected from them is respect for these institutions.

More surprising is that the so-called opposition figures demanded that the Supreme Court reverse itself, aside from demanding the resignation of Chief Justice Tanko Muhammed.

PDP is led by cry-babies, spoilt with unpunished bad behaviour, hence their irresponsible and ridiculous protest against the Supreme Court. Whenever the party is awarded a victory by this same Supreme Court, PDP praises the Judiciary but whenever the same court delivers a judgment that does not favour the opposition, these people wail like spoilt brats.

Only a few months ago, the same Supreme Court ruled against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and favoured PDP on Zamfara and Rivers States. The Apex Court was lauded and hailed by the PDP. Similarly, in the judgments of the court in the most recent election petition matters, the Supreme Court decided in favour of PDP in Bauchi, Sokoto, Adamawa and Benue States. To PDP, this is justice because it favoured them. That is the height of irresponsibility.

To these spoilt brats, whenever the Supreme Court does not go its way, the court has no integrity, but when it does, it is indeed a court of justice. They lack shame. The PDP is simply afraid of the verdict the court would give in the coming days of judgments that are less likely going to favour it.” the statement read