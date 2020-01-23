The International Court of Justice has on Thursday ruled an injunction on the accusations of genocide brought against the Southeast Asian country, Myanmar.

The Gambia brought the case to the United Nations’ highest court on behalf of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation, hoping to hold Myanmar accountable for what United Nations officials have called a ‘genocide’ carried out against the Rohingya.

The court rejected arguments made by Myanmar’s civilian leader, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, and ruled that Myanmar must take action to protect Rohingya Muslims, who have been killed and driven from their homes in what the country’s accusers call a campaign of genocide.

The decision is the first international court ruling against Myanmar over its military’s brutal treatment of the Rohingya. While the court has no enforcement power, any member of the United Nations can request action from the Security Council based on its rulings.

Gambia’s legal team asked the court to condemn Myanmar for violating the Genocide Convention with its campaign against the Rohingya. A ruling on that question could be years away.