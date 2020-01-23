The Governor of Kano State, Mr. Abdullahi Ganduje has described Rabiu Kwankwaso as the most selfish human being he has ever seen.

He stressed that Kwankwaso imposes his whims on all and exploit people for his benefit as against the collective interest of all.

He stated this while receiving leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as well as members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement that decamped to the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state, on Wednesday night.

Ganduje stated that even the Kwankwasiyya movement was initiated by himself and the decamping PDP chairman Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi to prove dedication to Kwankwaso’s course.

He said: “It is natural to be a bit selfish but I have never seen anyone as selfish as Kwankwaso. It was such that he imposed his whims on all and exploit them for his personal benefit as against the collective interest of all.

“All of us seated here were with him in the past and we made him what he is politically but had to withdraw from his persistent self-conceit. We have initiated reconciliations in the past but Kwankwaso is not the repentant type, it is either his bid that is done or he destroys everything.”