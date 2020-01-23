The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ebonyi command, on Thursday decorated 37 officers and men recently promoted in its promotion exercise.

Mrs Stella Uchegbu, Ebonyi Sector Commander of the Corps, while decorating the officers in Abakaliki, said although the occasion called for celebration it also called for enhanced dedication and diligence from the promoted personnel.

She, therefore, urged the officers to reciprocate the gesture of their promotion by being more diligent and being dedicated to their duties.

The Sector Commander told the officers that they owed the nation more commitment to duty as the duties of the corps impacted directly on the citizens.

Uchegbu said the popular notion that FRSC officers and men got easily promoted was wrong, pointing out that most staff members stayed so long on a particular rank.

“It has not been easy for us as I hung a particular rank for seven years while some do so for 10 years and even 14 years.

“Staff members seeking promotion must read seriously and the corps has introduced computer-based tests for promotions.

“This has made the staff members to be computer literate and one can know what to write during the examination but no knowledge of computer will make the person not to write anything.

“The process is tedious because after the written tests, there will be an oral interview, physical exercises coupled with evaluations from the appraisal forms,” she said.

The Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service, Ebonyi Command, Mrs Evangeline Ejiogu, congratulated the decorated officers and men and urged them to put such into proper use.

“Do not be haughty over the promotion to avoid making those not promoted feel uncomfortable whenever they see you.

“The staff members who were not or had yet to be promoted should not feel unhappy because every situation is providential with God having a plan for everyone,” she said.

Mr Friday Ikpa, who was promoted from Deputy Route Commander to Route Commander, thanked the FRSC management for the honour and pledged to re-dedicate himself towards greater service.